Culture mood prevails at Kapali temple

The excitement and buzz of Panguni festival of Kapaliswara temple, Mylapore, has shifted from the Mada streets to the Navaratri Mantapam inside the temple, where Vidayatri Utsavam is in full swing.

The cultural extravaganza is attracting devotees, who are early at the temple to complete their worship routine at the shrines and take their seats at vantage positions at the spacious Mantapam. With a cool breeze wafting they settle down to enjoy good music and dance. The organisers have made good seating arrangement and those who are unable to make it early sit on the steps of the mandapam and other sannidhis. The excellent audio system and circuit television sets carry the stage proceedings to the viewers, wherever they are located. Speakers are placed at strategic locations so that devotees do not miss the music, whether they are inside the shrines or performing circumambulation. However, it does not intrude into the divine space or end up being noisy.

The priests, odhuvars, nagaswaram and thavil vidwans and other staff seem to enjoy the music amidst their routine work.

The audience includes people of all age groups. Those who arrive early even meet artistes and have a chat with them. Well aware of the pulse of the audience, the artistes serve a fare, which would appeal to all of them, bhakti being the essence of the renditions, be it Ranjani-Gayathri, Bombay Jayasri, Sanjay Subrahmanyan or the thematic group dance offerings of Krishnakumari Narendran. The accompanying artistes in all these concerts rose to the occasion by displaying their best. One can spot a number of renowned classical musicians in the crowd.

Catch up with: Today - Jayasri Vaidyanathan (vocal), April 1 - Vishakha Hari (musical discourse) and April 4 - Sridevi Nrithyalaya (dance-drama).