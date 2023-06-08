Cuban singer Omara Portuondo proves age is just a number

June 08, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 10:51 am IST

A little bit of melodious world history graces the city this week; Cuban singer and dancer Omara Portuondo is stopping in Bengaluru and in India, for the first time ever, before heading out on her world tour.

“It has always been my dream to visit India and it is finally coming true,” says Omara Portuondo, via her interpreter Carolina Vallejo, who is also her manager and label.

While it is not unusual for a singer to go on a world tour to promote her latest album, it is remarkable when one is 92 years old. Vida (meaning Life) is Omara’s 31st solo album; it comprises 11 songs and features collaborations with famous Latin American artistes such as Gaby Moreno and Reuben Blades.

Over the decades, Omara has seen shifting political and social landscapes. When Cuba went into lockdown, she decided to use the time to record an album and the killing of George Floyd around that time led her to introspect. “This was a pandemic too, a pandemic of racism and violence. I re-recorded Now in support of Black Lives Matter. “

Now, was originally sung by Lena Horne in 1963 as a protest against racism and Omara made it famous in Cuba during the 70s. “Everything has changed, music is in constant movement, new cycles, new genres, it changes with every generation,” says Omara, about the world of music.

Ask her what keeps her going and she says, “Everything in life, the people I meet and the countries I visit, my beloved Cuba with all its wonderful music.” Carolina adds, “Omara believes in staying up-to-date with happenings around the world which reflects in her contemporary approach to her music.”

Hailing from humble beginnings, Omara never thought she would be on the world stage. “My family was poor, but we were always positive, always smiling and singing. I enjoyed singing, but as a hobby; I wanted to get into sports or become a diplomat, but music conquered me.”

Omara was around 20 when she and her sister Haydee joined a band called Cuarteto d’Aida, after being part of the local music scene in their teens. The band saw considerable success and began to tour, but their big ticket to fame came when Nat King Cole heard them and made them his backing vocalists.

Even before she embarked on a solo career, Omara was constantly recording and made a name for herself with her rendition of boleros (romantic folk songs), jazz and son cubanos (a genre of music and dance native to eastern Cuba). “She has over 175 recordings to her credit — singles, albums, collaborations,” says Carolina.

The Buena Vista Social Club is a landmark in Omara’s life. A place where retired musicians would spend time singing and enjoying music, Omara was in her late 60s, when Ry Cooder, an American musician and songwriter, stumbled on it. He brought the club and Omara together and recorded The Buena Vista Social Club. The album became the subject of a semi-documentary of the same name directed by German filmmaker Wim Wenders.

Omara’s appearance in the film further boosted her fame with global audiences, Carolina says, adding “Apart from giving older musicians, many of whom were self taught, a new lease of life, the film sparked an interest in Cuban music and overnight the genre, a mix of jazz and traditional street music, became a sensation.”

From India, Omara travels to Bulgaria, Romania, USA, Portugal, Italy, Spain, and Mexico, on to Colombia, Argentina, Ecuador and Sweden, before touring the United States again. “As this is my first time in India, I am not going to be performing with Indian artistes as I don’t know any of them personally yet. However, I hope to collaborate with musicians Raghu Dixit and Debashish Bhattacharya at some point.”

Vida has a vinyl release in July and the tracks on the album are available on all digital streaming platforms. Brought to Bengaluru by the Total Environment Music Foundation, Omara Portuondo will perform at Windmills on June 8 and 9.

For tickets log on to: https://www.total-environment.com/music-and-events/omara-portuondo-live-in-concert

