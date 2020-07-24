COVID-19: Yashraj Mehra and Rishi Rich’s ‘Kanipatu’ music video celebrates Mumbai’s resilience

24 July 2020 16:21 IST

The hip-hop song written by Yashraj Mehra is supported by a video with animation by Hariom Verma

The Telugu word ‘kanipettu’ (which means ‘to watch’ or ‘to wait’) was the inspiration behind rapper Yashraj Mehra and music producer Rishi Rich’s new hip-hop song ‘Kanipatu’, which they worked upon as an anthem that celebrates the resilience of Mumbai and its frontline workers during COVID-19 lockdown.

The peppy song is accompanied by a video with animation by Hariom Verma and rings in a note of hope and positivity, urging listeners to expect the unexpected from the Maximum City once again, soon.

The song that’s written by 20-year-old rapper Yashraj, speaks of his desire to break the norm and make his own mark. The song also pays tribute to the city of Mumbai and highlights how it rises up to any crisis and deals with challenges head-on.

Yashraj Mehra | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Yashraj says about the song, “Kanipatu is my take on the perseverance of Mumbaikars and how we have been raised by this jungle-like-city. Mumbaikars have a never say-die-attitude; there’s cut throat competition and the city thrives on the principle of ‘the survival of the fittest’. ‘Kanipatu’ is my salute to the city’s fighting spirit.”

Discussing how the collaboration with Yashraj came about, Rishi Rich recalls that he was in the studio making the beat for ‘Kanipatu’ when his friend Aayushman had dropped by: “He loved the sound and told me he was managing a young artist.” Ayushman later sent Rishi a demo track by Yashraj, after which the two met and Rishi was impressed by Yashraj’s talent and energy.

‘Kanipatu’ was released by Break The Noise Records and available on YouTube and other leading music streaming platforms.