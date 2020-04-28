COVID-19: Lyricist Kaushal Kishore on what inspired him to pen ‘Muskurayega India’

Kaushal Kishore is perhaps the least familiar name, though certainly not the least important. associated with the song ‘Muskurayega India’ that has been getting attention on social media. Kaushal has written the song composed by Vishal Mishra, which features some of the biggest Bollywood stars in its music video, including Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao and Taapsee Pannu.

The track aims to boost people’s spirits in the fight against the novel coronavirus at a time when the nation is experiencing a lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Be it in a situation of war or plague, whenever any severe problem has affected humanity, writers have taken it on themselves to spread hope with their writing. ‘Muskurayega India’ is a part of that same hope initiative and I feel glad that it came from my pen,” Kaushal said.

He added, “It was written with all my heart and I’m glad it has touched so many hearts. I receive messages and calls from people, mentioning that the song has empowered them to fight and stay brave. I’m glad and honoured that I could become a small part of this battle against the pandemic.”

Even though the lockdown might have negative repercussions such as loss of jobs and business, delay in salaries, the lyricist strongly believes that every cloud has a silver lining. “Our country has faced a lot of trouble in the past and we have come through victoriously. Yes, this lockdown will have a lot of negative impact but I’m certain that we will battle it out wonderfully. If all of us stand together, we can fight against any difficulty,” he said.

Kaushal concluded with a message for the COVID-19 warriors — the doctors, police, media professionals and sanitation workers: “As a kid, I used to hear stories of superheroes who come at the time of difficulty and help people. These warriors in the frontline are those superheroes and they deserve all the respect and love. I want to apologise to them on behalf of all those who attacked them. So many doctors have taken time out to enjoy our song and a few have also made cover versions of it. It’s humbling.”