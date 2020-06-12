COVID-19: Armaan Malik unveils new track ‘next 2 me’

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik has released a new track titled ‘next 2 me’ through Arista Records. The track echoes the feeling of missing your loved ones —especially in the COVID-19 lockdown scenario — and wishing they were by your side, in a light-hearted and hopeful manner.

In a statement, Armaan said, “The global lockdown has been tough on all of us, especially for those who are quarantined away from their loved ones. I wanted to capture that feeling of missing someone and wishing that they were next to you. We may have all the devices in the world to keep us connected, but having that person next to you is a different feeling altogether, something that no digital connection can ever compare to.”

Armaan revealed a teaser of this single during his Billboard Live At-Home performance for a COVID-19 fundraiser. “I believe ‘next 2 me’ is a song that listeners will relate to and make their own, and even dedicate it to their loved ones,” he added.

‘next 2 me’ comes after Armaan’s first English-language track, ‘Control’ that has been streamed more than 35 million times across platforms.

The 24-year-old is a popular playback singer across languages in India and is upbeat about breaking into the international pop market: “I’ve always wanted to take India to the world; this has been my lifelong dream,” he said.