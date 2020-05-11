COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan and 60 celebs in motivational song ‘Guzar Jayega’

From Amitabh Bachchan to Sunny Leone, Sania Mirza to Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, and Bhaichung Bhutia to Vijender Singh, over 60 celebrities from various fields feature in the video of ‘Guzar Jayega’, a new track that aims at spreading positivity during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sushil Kumar, Deepa Malik, Anjum Chopra, Kapil Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee also feature in the video, besides singers Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Ananya Birla, Kailash Kher, Shaan, Javed Ali, Jyoti Nooran, Akhil Sachdeva, Hans Raj Hans, Babul Supriyo, Richa Sharma and Vipin Aneja.

The track is a brainchild of Varun Prabhudayal Gupta and Jay Verma. Jazim Sharma has composed it while the lyrics are written by Siddhant Kaushal.

Amitabh Bachchan also narrates the anthem song.

“As the narrative in Bachchan sir’s voice goes, ‘waqt hi to hai, guzar jayega (it’s just time, it will pass)’ We will have a plethora of emotions to indulge in, and realise there’s always a greater sunrise after the darkest of nights. I am happy to be a part of the song where everyone has come together to communicate that ‘this too shall pass’,” said Shreya.

Sunny Leone said in a statement: “Though these are testing and difficult times, we all have come together to instil hope and courage through this song ‘Guzar Jayega’ We are in this together, and this too shall pass. Stay home and stay safe.”