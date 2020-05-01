Amid Coronavirus lockdown, New York Guitar Festival and London’s Royal Albert Hall go live

New York Guitar Festival

Since its inception in 1999, this biennial-turned-annual festival has been held in some of New York City’s most iconic venues, and hosted some iconic talent, including Grammy award-winners. This year, the Festival has shifted its stage from the likes of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, to YouTube.

It kicks off on May 4 and goes on till May 15, with a lineup that includes Candian singer-songwriter-guitarist and banjo player Kaia Kater; Grammy-winning banjo, guitar, bones, fife, and harmonica player Dom Flemons; and respected composer and Guitarists Without Borders founder Bill Frisell, among others. The NYGF2020 online series is titled ‘Reverend Gary Davis: In Search of the Harlem Street Singer’, and all performances will be an exploration of the visually challenged musician’s signature works. Check the website for the schedule.

Norah Jones

The internationally loved singer-songwriter has been going live on her Facebook page every Thursday for the past six weeks or so, usually with just a guitar or her piano for company. She began in March with a cover of Guns N Roses’ ‘Patience’ and some suggestions about COVID-relied donations, and has been going steady ever since.

Most of her lives feature covers, including those requested in the thousands of comments that invariably pour in. What remain constant are the soothing and uplifting themes that she chooses to stick with, her own calm smile, and the sunlight that floods her apartment in each edition, on every Thursday afternoon.

Royal Albert Hall

This distinguished concert venue in South Kensigton, London, likes to remind those who visit its website that it has seen both good times and bad for the 150 years. So it is unsurprising – if impressive – that it has kept the show going on through a global pandemic as well.

Its streaming series, #RoyalAlbertHome, has so far featured UK pianist Ashley Henry, minimal electronic-folk-jazz artiste Sophie Hunger, and the Royal Choral Soicety, among others. Upcoming performerances include contemporary folk singer Kate Stables aka This Is The Kit on May 5, and actor Samuel West’s reading Paul Jenning’s The Great Jelly of London on May 9. Al l timings in BST are listed on the website.

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us who you are listening to at metro@thehinu.co.in.