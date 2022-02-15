Chennai’s Hamsadhwani hosts annual NRI concert

Young Carnatic musicians showcased their training and talent at the NRI Music Festival

Hamsadhwani recently hosted the annual ‘NRI music festival’, launched more than 25 years ago to give a platform to young Indian artistes from overseas. This year’s edition, held online from February 11 to 13, began with a veena duet by the Iyer Brothers, Gopinath and Ramnath, who have performed at the festival earlier. They were accompanied on the mridangam by Nanthesh Sivarajah.

It was gratifying to hear the veena players focus on euphony in their 90-minute concert.

The main piece was the ragam-tanam in Kiravani and the kriti was Swati Tirunal’s ‘Bhavaye sarasa nabham’. The raga essay and tanam were a shared effort between the brothers. Every phrase in the alapana highlighted the poignancy of Kiravani. The tanam, in contrast, majestically covered all octaves.

The well-coordinated raga essay, niraval and swaras were testimony to their bhava-oriented music.

The brothers began with ‘Smarane sukhamu’ in Janaranjani by Tyagaraja. Another favourite raga of the veena artistes is Ritigowla. After a brief preface of the raga, the brothers played Subbaraya Sastri’s ‘Janani ninnuvina’. The duo’s next was Patnam Subramania Iyer’s ‘Kori na vara mosagu’ in Ramapriya. Ramnath’s treatise highlighted the myriad shades of the raga. The brothers indulged in a seamless exchange of swaras, centered on daivatam on the line ‘Parichara vanara samuha’.

Nanthesh Sivarajah’s playing was subdued. His tani avarthanam was crisp.

The brothers ended the concert with ‘Sakhi praana ‘, the popular javali in Chenchurutti by Dharmapuri Subbarayar, and a thillana in raga Darbari Kanada by Veena Seshanna.

Zestful rendition

Sudarshan Mohan. | Photo Credit: Photo: Special Arrangement

With a pliable voice, full and open-throated articulation, backed by good training, Sudarshan Mohan presented a concert that was full of promise.

‘Inta chala’, the Begada varnam was the first offering. ‘Bantureeti’ (Tyagaraja) in Hamsanadam was followed by an extensive trail of swarakalpanas. Sudarshan detailed Nattakuranji briefly. The tricky raga, which might slip its boundaries if not rendered carefully, was handled well by the young vocalist. Dikshitar’s ‘Budhamasrayami,’ the Navagraha kriti in the right tempo, added value. A fast-paced ‘Anupama gunambuthi’ in Atana with a bunch of swaras set the tenor of the recital.

By then Sudarshan had settled down for the elaboration of Karaharapriya. The well-defined phrases exhibited the singer’s commitment and involvement. Nevertheless, with certain limitations in his vocal power, it would be wise for the singer to avoid high-pitched forays during the alapana. Similarly, too rapid a rendition of the swara sections could also mar the quality of the concert.

Sudarshan’s next was Tyagaraja’s ‘Chakkani raja’. The mandatory niraval at ‘Kantiki sundara’ followed the usual methodology, and the swara exchanges with the violinist, centered on daivatam, were delectable. ‘Alarsara parithapam’ in Surutti by Swati Tirunal, and ‘Karpagame’ in Madhyamavati by Papanasam Sivan were the end pieces.

Kamalakiran Vinjamuri on the violin played with equal enthusiasm and competence. His responses in raga essays and swaraprastara were impressive. Srikar Chittari on the mridangam and Samyukta Sriram on the ghatam played with dynamism, and their brief tani avaratanam was good.

The Chennai-based writer reviews Carnatic music.