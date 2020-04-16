Colour your way through The Beatles’ ‘Yellow Submarine’

We may not all live in a yellow submarine but we can all colour it. Whether you are a Beatles fan or just enjoy colouring while house-bound, this may be up your alley. The Beatles Store Facebook page is calling on people worldwide to join a free, colour-by-numbers experience. For the next few weeks, those interested can download images from The Beatles’ uber colourful, animated film Yellow Submarine (1968) and colour it in. There will be a new batch of pictures every week.

Complete your artwork and upload to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with #painttheyellowsub for a chance to be featured on the official Beatles channels. Since it is paint by numbers, all the images have numbers that correspond to a colour. So, the yellow submarine may, in fact, have to stay yellow! But have no fear as the page says there is no right or wrong way to colour the images.

Go to usastore.thebeatles.com to download the images.