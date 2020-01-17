Music

Coldplay goes experimental

New wave: Chris Martin of Coldplay performing during the Global Citizen Festival G20 concert.

New wave: Chris Martin of Coldplay performing during the Global Citizen Festival G20 concert.  

more-in

Somewhat hesitantly, I decided to play British band Coldplay’s new album Everyday Life. After totally loving their first two albums Parachutes and A Rush Of Blood To The Head, I found their later work rather inconsistent, trying to stick to a formula. Yes, there were brilliant songs like ‘Fix You’, ‘Speed Of Sound’, ‘Every Teardrop Is A Waterfall’ and ‘Hymn For The Weekend’, and their Mumbai show in 2016 was well-received. But because of a self-created mindblock, I didn’t expect much from their latest effort.

Pleasant surprise

I was misguided. The first thing I observed about Everyday Life is that it’s a complete departure in sound. The band has moved away from its trademark alternative rock, post-Britpop style to incorporate more global sounds, with some tracks having African, Middle Eastern and a dash of Sufi influences. The emphasis is more on producing solid songs, rather than stadium-friendly rock. The subjects revolve around war, crime, nostalgia, equality and religion, and one finds doses of gospel, jazz and new age. Indeed, for a band which started off on a positive note, and had its ups and downs, it required guts to experiment. Interestingly, this is also first Coldplay album to get a ‘Parental Advisory’.

What Everyday Life has in common with Coldplay’s earlier discography is Chris Martin’s vocal style. He’s in supreme form on ‘Daddy’, a gooseflesh-inducing piano-backed track which talks of someone missing his father, and the title song, where he asks, “What kind of world do you want it to be, Am I the future or the history?”

Sonic treasures

Divided into two parts ‘Sunrise’ and ‘Sunset’, the album has an assortment of sonic gems. With its vibrant horns and foot-stomping pulse, ‘Arabesque’ peps up the tempo. ‘Guns’ is a satire on America's weapons policy, and ‘Trouble In Town’ talks of racism and police atrocities. ‘Champion Of The World’ is about the power of dreaming. ‘Broken’ and ‘When I Need A Friend’ have a gospel touch.

While Martin’s keyboards are first-rate (check out the opening of ‘Children Of Adam’), guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman and drummer Will Champion display versatility. A highlight is the use of back-up chants, especially on ‘Orphans’ and ‘Church’.

Despite its technical brilliance and the fact that it pushes boundaries, Everyday Life may not be everybody’s cup of tea. But that’s a normal reaction to blatant experimentation - either one accepts it or one doesn’t. Many popular bands like to try out new things. U2 did it with Pop, and Linkin Park with A Thousand Suns. The trick is to listen to such efforts with an open mind.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Music
Music Personalities
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 9:58:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/music/coldplay-goes-experimental/article30588766.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY