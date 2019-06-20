The songs he sings

“It may sound strange, but I do not know how I learnt music. I think it runs in my family,” says city-based musician Tyron Davey. He often sings at Vivanta by Taj - Surya and has become a familiar face among the music lovers in the city. He is also a part-time music teacher at Stanes School. “My childhood home in Erode was filled with music. I grew up singing with my father and sister. We had an old tape-recorder that always played classic English songs in my house.” Though he never had the opportunity to formally learn music, by the time he was 15, Tyron had formed a family band called Freedom. “I was the vocalist. Besides Erode, we also performed in Ooty and Coimbatore till 2013.” Tyron plays the drums, the guitar and the keyboard.

Tyron enjoys singing slow-rock, pop, folk and country and Reggae music. “Being in this profession, I have to be familiar with songs in all the genres. Singing is pure pleasure, but watching my songs move my audience is my biggest joy. I forget everything when I am on stage,” he says. Tyron had no plans to take up music as a profession in the beginning. “I shifted to Coimbatore in 1996, after I got a job at the Coimbatore Airport. I had two friends who were a part of a band here and I regularly listened to them jam. I thought of becoming a musician then but I was too scared to leave my job.” It took him seven years to muster the courage. “It was the time of recession and I lost my job. I later tried my luck in the travel business, but that also did not work out well. So it was then I decided to follow my passion.” A friend who was a singer in Barbeque Nation helped him get his first singing job in 2013. “He was looking for another singer and roped me in. I also went to all the popular hotels in the city asking for a chance to audition. I was always confident that if I had the opportunity I would be hired. I have worked with The Residency Towers earlier. Now I do a lot of private shows.”

It takes Tyron around an hour to learn a song. “I listen to it for a couple of times and practise it till my family gets tired for listening to that song,”he laughs. He says that it is a demanding job as he seldom gets time with his family. “I work on all the public holidays and on weekends. I miss out a lot, but my family understands. It is a blessing.” Tyron now is creating his own independent music. “I have written and composed two songs. One is on relationships and the other is on humanity. I hope to release them by August.” He has also written an Ode to Music to celebrate the World Music day. “It is about the role music plays in people’s lives. It will be released on my Facebook page.”

You can watch him perform on Sundays at Vivanta by Taj Surya from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. To know more about Tyron, visit https://tyrondavey.wixsite.com/tyron or call him at 8973278373 for details.