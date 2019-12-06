Clearing the air with Ankur Tewari

Earlier this year, singer-songwriter and music composer Ankur Tewari was crossing Delhi’s India Gate when he realised he couldn’t see the monument because it was enveloped in heavy smog. In a year that has seen increased environmental alarm, this stark reminder was the starting point for writing his new song, ‘Dhuaan Dhuaan’, which released late last month via JioSaavn’s label, Artist Originals.

But it took another catalyst for him to complete it. It was when Asar Foundation, a New Delhi-based NGO that raises awareness about air pollution, reached out to Tewari in June. They asked him to perform at Breathless, an exhibition documenting the impact of air pollution various mediums. Curated by photographer Ishan Tankha, along with the Clean Air Collective and Help Delhi Breathe networks, and journalist Aruna Chandrasekhar, it included the original composition.

‘Dhuaan Dhuaan’ sees Tewari in his familiar element — tragicomic, with melancholic European accordion and mandolin production by Delhi duo Gaurav Raina and Tarana Marwah. The singer examines the disastrous air quality index in Delhi NCR through the lens of a love song, keeping it to two-and-a-half minutes of irony-laced poetry. “I didn’t want to write a song that sounds revolutionary. I wanted something that has a nostalgic feel to it,” he says.

He goes on to say that as an expression, dhuaan dhuaan has changed meaning over the years. “In the 1960s, if you said ‘zindagi dhuaan dhuaan si’, it was romantic. Today, it is literal. I wanted to explore that, plus the idea of love in the times of climate crisis,” he says. Ask Tewari if he was influenced by the likes of teenage activist Greta Thunberg and he saysthere’s a lot more to saving the environment than just awareness aspect.

He considers 2019 a “nice year” — including stints as music supervisor for Gully Boy and drama series, Made In Heaven. Up next, there’s music supervision for director Mira Nair’s TV adaptation of Vikram Seth’s novel, A Suitable Boy, plus Sooni Taraporevala’s film Yeh Ballet, for which he has composed a song. “Then there’s Guilty, directed by Ruchi Narain, for which I’ve made four songs. I’m working on my next EP and a tour. Lots of interesting things,” he concludes.