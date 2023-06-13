ADVERTISEMENT

Classicism holds sway at Vijay Siva’s concert

June 13, 2023 03:07 pm | Updated 03:07 pm IST

Backed by a strong team of accompanists, the senior vocalist unravelled the beauty of patantharam at the R.K. Ramaswami memorial concert

G. Swaminathan

Vijay Siva performing for the R. Ramaswami Charitable Trust at TAG Dakshinamurthy auditorium in Mylapore | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

The special concert by N. Vijay Siva, organised in memory of R.K. Ramaswami and Susheela Ramaswami, was held recently at the TAG Dakshinamurthy auditorium in Mylapore. He was accompanied by R.K. Shriram Kumar on the violin, N. Manoj Siva on the mridangam, S. Karthick on the ghatam and Sanjay Swaminathan on the vocals.

After the brief welcome address by R.K. Raghavan, trustee of the R. Ramaswami Charitable Trust, the guest of honour Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former Governor of West Bengal, shared his camaraderie with the Ramaswamis.

Vijay Siva’s zesty opening with ‘Sami daya juda’ varnam in Kedaragowla by Thiruvottiyur Tyagagyya gave a good start to the concert. This was followed by Patnam Subramania Iyer’s ‘Manaviche konavayya’ in Sarasangi. The succinct niraval and swara adjunct at ‘Varada venkatesa’ were stimulating. The raga treatise of Kalyani came as a preface to ‘Bhajana seyave’ by Tyagaraja and the singer restricted to a niraval on ‘Parama baktito’.

Vijay Siva with R.K. Shriram Kumar on the violin, Manoj Siva on the mridangam, S. Karthick on the ghatam and Sanjay Swaminathan on the vocals | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Unhurried pace

A rare composition by Dikshitar ‘Shri bhargavi bhadram’ in raga Mangalakaishiki was a filler before Vijay Siva took up raga Madhyamavati for detailing. As is his wont, the vocalist built up the raga in a slow and steady tempo. It was a blend of lingering karvais, fine brigas and momentous pauses. Matching the resplendence of the raga essay, he chose Syama Sastri’s evergreen kriti ‘Palinchu kamakshi’. The appeal of his perfect rendition was further enhanced with his decision to present the third charanam ‘Rajadhi raja rajanmukti’, which has the composer’s mudra. He dwelled intensely on niraval on the signature line ‘Rajan mukhi syamakrishanuta’. The swara segment moved on brilliantly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Makelara vicharamu’ (Tyagaraja) in Ravichandrika paved the path for Vijay Siva to delve deep into Saveri. The raga’s distinctive phrases and passages were projected without indulging in any excesses. Muthuswami Dikshitar’s ‘Sri rajagopala bala shringara’ was Vijay Siva’s choice here. As the kriti itself brought forth the nuances of Saveri, he added just a few but compelling rounds of swarakalpana on the pallavi, closing them finally with shadjam-centric combinations.

The entire concert was a beautiful and cerebral exercise with R.K. Shriram Kumar on the violin matching Vijay Siva’s musical wisdom in alapanas, niraval and swaras while Manoj Siva and Karthick were perfect in keeping up the rhythmic support. The tani avartanam marked by delectable exchanges was a bit lengthy.

The concluding section included a Thiruppugazh and an extended Paasuram in the form of Andhadhi by Madhurakavi Azhwar ‘Kanninun sirutambu’, set in ragamalika.

Gopalkrishna Gandhi’s opening remarks on Vijay Siva’s music referring to it as “a distilled essence of the purity of Carnatic music” was also an apt description of the concert.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US