Classical music concerts on Instagram on April 12

Aalaap, the arts management company, has taken to virtual platforms over the last few weeks like so many other companies. “We are doing our best to cope with what has come to be the new normal,” says Akhila Krishnamurthy, founder of Aalaap.

Two weeks ago, Aalaap conducted antakshari on Instagram while last week there was a festival of instruments featuring artistes from across India and the world. “The idea was to allow people to engage with instruments. All through the last week, we held music-based sessions showcasing only vocals and the tambura.”

Aalaap has launched The Social Media Un-Distancing Project, a series of podcasts where artistes from across the world speak of how they are coping with this pandemic and their relationship with the arts.

On April 12, Aalaap hosts classical vocalist Sushma Somasekharan, who will present Bharathi & Tagore - in conversation with Sushma Soma. “It is an hour-long session and the idea came from our constant endeavour to make music accessible. Sushma and Aalaap go back a long way.”

Speaking on phone from Singapore, where she is based, Sushma said she grew up reciting Bharatiyar’s poetry in Tamil for elocution competitions in school. “The conviction and passion with which Bharatiyar wrote his poetry inspires me and I am in awe of how someone could have expressed what he had at such a young age,” Sushma said.

Sushma’s discovery of Tagore is relatively recent. “It started with learning a song ‘Mollika’ for a musical tour I did with Gowri Ramnarayan in 2016. I have since read his poetry and works. Being an ardent nature lover myself, I connected with his writing as he has written extensively on nature.”

Tagore and Bharatiyar’s poetry resonates with Sushma. “Bharatiyar speaks about oneness through unconditional love while Tagore uses nature as a prism to speak of love. “I connect deeply with love, nature and music. Their poetry draws me in even more as I experience it through music.”

Sushma will sing some of her favourite compositions of the two poets and talk about the songs. “I have always enjoyed poetry. Some of these poems have resulted in a profound experience for me both as a performer and listener.”

Bharathi & Tagore - in conversation with Sushma Somasekharan will be live on Instagram (aalaap_concepts) on April 12, 4 pm.

Dear daughters

Sandra Oberoi (@sandraoberoi) and her daughters, Tiara and Tiana, will be live on Instagram on April 12 at 6.30 pm. Sandra is a singer, vocal coach, music educator and founder of the Harmony Music School in Bengaluru. “We were invited by The Global Hope Festival, an online classical music streaming festival to be held from April 12 to 15, in support of World Health Organisaton’s COVID-19 Solidarity Relief Fund,” says Sandra.