‘Lead, Kindly Light’ in 24 Indian languages

Bengaluru

19 August 2020 13:11 IST

Classic Hymns, Chennai, collaborates with choir groups across the country for a rendition of the famous hymn

Classic Hymns, based in Chennai in association with Indian Christian Association (ICA) and Good Governance Forum ( GGF) released a cover of ‘Lead Kindly Light’ on August 15. The song is a part of Classic Hymns “Sing for India” project.

Two hundred singers from 24 States have sung the hymn in 24 Indian languages. “Technology has brought many people together for this song,” says Binu Joshua Thomas from Classic Hymns. “A pipe organ, piano, sarod, flute, clarinet, violin, recorder and tabla provide the music. For the video we worked with choir groups from each state sharing the score and track. Each group then recorded the song as per our needs and sent it back to us. The contributions were then edited and put together by the music director, Augustine Paul. The hymn was translated to enable the singers to sing it in their own language”

Advertising

Advertising

Classic Hymns, which has produced 250 songs since its inception in 2008, took two-and-a-half months to put the hymn together. “We chose this particular hymn for its relevance in the present time and also because it was Gandhiji’s favourite hymn. The aim of this video is to tell people not to give up hope. The video is accompanied by lyrics.”

The Kannada part (at 3.48 seconds) is sung by the Bengaluru-based choir Stuti @ Andrew's. The video is on YouTube.