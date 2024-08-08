Crossroads (chourasta in Hindi) can lead to different directions. Hyderabad-based music band ChowRaasta taps into your wanderlust with its new song ‘Padara Saamy’. The song’s release on August 9, coincides with their three-month tour of the US from August 17. Band founder Yashwant Nag sings excitedly, “Padaraa padaraa saami, munduku padaraa saami, kondalu konalu rammantunnayi, veldam padara saami (’come on come on sir, move ahead, the hills and valleys beckon, let us go). Yashwanth is a composer, singer, arranger and songwriter who also plays the keyboard and ukulele. The four-piece band includes bass guitarist Anantha Krishnan, drummer Akshay Athreya and guitarist Manuj Nataraj.

Promo song

The song charts an important chapter in the five-year-old band’s journey. A few lines of ‘Padara’… were written as a promo for ChowRaasta busking two years ago. To fulfil Yashwanth’s dream to travel across villages and perform, the band collaborated with MyVillageshow channel and travelled in a bus to showcase their art.

Now, with the US tour coming up, music lovers have been asking for the full song of ‘Padara’; Yashwanth feels it is an ideal time to complete the promo song. “Padara saami ani cheppi prapancham antha tirugaalani fix ayi poyaamu (We have decided to explore the world),” says Yashwanth. Fostering a sense of adventure and exploration, the song inspires you to connect with Nature and expand your horizon.

Like a family

Yashwanth reflects on the band’s journey. They enjoyed stupendous success with originals especially ‘Maya’ but struggled after singer Ram Miryala left the band. “Clients used to call us to book but when they knew Ram was not with us, they would hang up. For any band, the frontman is an important member, but other members play an equally important role and work hard to follow their passion.” The line-up changed again after guitarist Srinivas also left.“ The music band is an emotion, like a family. Some members might leave but the family stays together on the journey.” I

A high point of ChowRaasta is the equal distribution of profits among its members. “Revenue is split equally among us; this has been the practice since the band’s inception.

Podcast project

While Yashwanth and Ram Miriyala have also collaborated for a new movie Pailam Pillaga, ChowRaasta’s earlier song ‘Swetcha’ is also being rearranged as the title track of a new project, ChowRaasta Podcast. “I want to talk my heart out as I have seen a lot in this journey. Chinnappudu nunchi nerchukunna sangeetham, band lo memu kooda unnamu kada ani oka avedana toni cheppalani (We have learnt music since childhood, I want to express the anguish that we too belong to the band, through the podcast.”

