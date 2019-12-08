Music

Chicago-area rapper Juice WRLD dies after ‘medical emergency’

Juice WRLD was named top new artist at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May.

Juice WRLD was named top new artist at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May.   | Photo Credit: AP

An autopsy is yet to be conducted; police say they are conducting an investigation into the death

Chicago-area rapper Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jarad A. Higgins, was pronounced dead Sunday after a “medical emergency” at Midway International Airport, according to authorities.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office was notified of the the death of Higgins, of Homewood, on Sunday morning, according to office spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny. An autopsy had not been conducted.

Police and fire officials confirmed a 21-year-old male was transported from Midway to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Chicago police said he had experienced a “medical emergency.”

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the transported man experienced cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital from a small hangar at Midway, away from the main terminal, where private planes land. The Chicago police said they’re conducting a death investigation.

