Chennai’s Siennor and other indie musicians going live this weekend

18 November 2020 15:42 IST

A range of genre-bending, genre-blending and grassroots talent make up this week’s roundup of live gigs to watch out for

Siennor

The Chennai singer-songwriter, pianist and self-taught guitarist released his latest track ‘Orey Oru’ last month, a lightly-woven, largely instrumental roller coaster of moods that plays a happy, effortless hopscotch between folk, classical and Western classical, over and over again. Clearly, there is a reason Siennor’s fan following in the city’s music circuit has been steady and unflailing — those fans are in for a treat this weekend. City-based platform The Chennai Scene, resolutely sticking to online gigs for safety reasons, is hosting Siennor live this Saturday, on Skillbox, in the latest edition of their Live From The Studio series. The artiste will be performing at Corner House Studio, and the performance can be streamed on the Skillbox app and website. The show starts at 7.30 pm on November 21; passes are on skillboxes.com.

Music Without Borders Advertising Advertising

This series of lives by Chennai-based On That Note has been pulling musicians from around the world, in sets of two, for a live performance once a month or so. Up next is Delhi-based Charita Arora and Los Angeles-based SUBI, both acoustic singer-songwriters but with vastly different styles. Both are lyrics-focussed, but while Charita’s music is soft and sweetly melancholic, SUBI’s sound has intense riffs and high notes, touching upon classical fusion, fantasy folklore or a range of other genres from song to song. The live begins at 9.30 pm IST on December 5. Passes on insider.in.

Why Blood Same Blood

This standup set by Evam Standup Tamasha’s comedy club South of Comedy (SoCo), features Chennai comics Mayandi Karunanithi and Yogesh Jaganathan. The one-hour set, entirely in Tamil, touches upon a range of topics like friendships, campus life and the hunt for a house in the city. The Yogi-Mayandi combo, as they like to be called, begin their set at 7.45 pm on November 21. It is a closed, ticketed Zoom session; passes are on insider.in