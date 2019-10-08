Chennai’s hip-hop artistes: a love letter to Vyasarpadi

Like all good movies, this one too, starts with a train pulling into a station. “...serumidam Vyasarpadi”, announces the background track. The gaana-influenced song ‘Vyasarpadi’ has been created specifically for the Chennai episode of This is My Hood, a docu-series by Red Bull Media House and Supari Studios, exploring the roots of hip hop culture in Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai.

Sweeping shots of colourful clotheslines criss-crossed between closely-spaced buildings, unforgivingly bright skies and budding footballers showing off their moves on earthen grounds — this is Vyasarpadi, as shown by director Niyantha Shekar. Based in Mumbai now, Niyantha is from Chennai, and in July, he came back to research the hip hop culture in the neighbourhood, meeting with rappers, B-boys and B-girls, graffiti crews and singers. The episode takes viewers through the parks, tea kadais, motta maadis, and streets that allowed an uprising of protest music. The story is told through voices from the community like rapper Sunil Raj, Tenma and Logan from The Casteless Collective, Pa Ranjith’s gaana band, and B-boy Velu aka K Vadivelan.

Right at home

Niyantha, who has also directed the Delhi and Kolkata episodes, explains what stands out about the Chennai one. “In a lot of other cities, we find hip hop artistes already in the mainstream. But whoever we met while shooting for this episode, was just starting in their journey — Logan founded his band, Black Boys, during those three months. Or they were at the cusp of change, at a turning point — B-boy Velu got his first job as a choreographer in a Tamil movie during this time. The hip hop movement is just rising here, so there is a lot of energy and excitement in the community.”

Niyantha first met B-boy Velu, who then introduced him to rapper Sunil, who introduced him to other artistes. They took him around to the places they jam at, which are generally the streets right outside their homes. In the episode, Sunil introduces viewers to his inspiration — his mother, and the house he grew up in, at Sathyamoorthy Nagar. “He wants to be a rapper, I want him to be a lawyer, I hope both of our wishes get fulfilled,” she shrugs in the video.

Logan later tells us, only half-jokingly, “In Vyasarpadi, you will find a footballer in every home, a gaana singer in every two homes and a lawyer in every 10.”

The boys make a special mention of Ajwa Tea Shop, crediting owner CS Salaam for giving them space to jam. They sit outside his shop, slapping beats on stools and empty water cans. By the time Salaam gets them their drinks, they will have finished jamming to one song — or if inspiration strikes, even writing one.

Song of our people Writer Tamizh Prabha opens the video talking about how, during the British Rule, North Madras had been segregated as ‘Black Town’. Throughout, the long-standing sentiment that comes through is that not enough opportunities were given for Vyasarpadi to develop, despite talent in the community. Sunil and Velu describe the judgement they feel when they tell others that they are from this part of the city.

Logan, who recently founded Black Boys, a crew of 32 members, some as young as eight years old, chronicles love, politics, and societal issues through his songs. “Our first song, ‘Do something/edhachu pannu’ stresses on the importance of education for our children,” he says.

He adds that Black Boys’ motto is to teach these ideals to young children and teenagers, so that they grow up to be politically aware individuals.

“In this way,” says Niyantha, “Vyasarpadi has more parallels to the original hip hop movement in the Bronx than any other city.”

In the video, the B-boyers take to abandoned lots outside railway stations, amid heaps of rubble. However, they usually practise at streets and parks like Sathyamoorthy Park. My Lady’s Park in Periamet is another favourite hub, thanks to its smooth granite floors and shaded canopies. As one of the B-Boyers puts it, “Here, we may not have food or water, but we have a Bluetooth speaker, two legs, and two hands — we have fun.”

This is also, believes Niyantha, what makes Chennai stand out. “In Kolkata, the community had taken to an abandoned warehouse on the outskirts of the city. In Delhi, they faced issues with resident welfare associations, and had to go to public parks further away. But here, what’s cool is that the neighbourhoods they grew up in are the same where they practised their art. They did not have to find another destination. We could also see family and society supporting them.”