Chennai Margazhi young artistes of the day: Tejashree and Tanujashree

The Hindu celebrates the talent of youngsters this Margazhi, in a web series. In the December Music Season, a young crop of artistes will get a chance to showcase their talent online. The Hindu brings you a month-long online series of recordings by these up-and-coming artistes.

Carnatic vocalists Shree Sisters, Tejashree Mahadevan and Tanujashree Mahadevan, the great grand daughters of Ganasaraswathi D.K. Pattammal and mridangam maestro Palghat Mani Iyer.

They have been undergoing training under the able guidance of their grandmother Lalitha Sivakumar and mother and renowed Carnatic vocalist Nithyasree Mahadevan for the past eight years. This year, for the first time, they are performing during the December Music festival at the Global art and Music Fest conducted by Carnatica and Sri Parthasarathi Swami Sabha.

The sisters have won prizes in music competitions and they have also performed a few concerts during the past few years. Singing in perfect harmony, they have performed at the Mummoorthigal Isai Vizha at Thiruvarur. They also frequently accompany their mother Ms. Mahadevan on stage.

Tehashree and Tanujashree have had the honour of performing at the inauguration of an Indian school in Tokyo last year. They are studying in class 10 and 9 respectively in Vidya Mandir, Mylapore. Apart from academics and music, they are also interested in drawing, reading books and writing.