Chennai Margazhi young artistes of the day: Samyuktha Sreeram and Rishabh Ranganathan

The Hindu celebrates the talent of youngsters this Margazhi, in a web series. In the December Music Season, a young crop of artistes will get a chance to showcase their talent online. The Hindu brings you a month-long online series of recordings by these up-and-coming artistes.

Upcoming Ghatam percussionist Samyuktha Sreeram and Violinist Rishabh Ranganathan, who trains in the Parur-style, are friends and perform concerts together. Samyuktha, who is based in Washington DC, has been training under renowned percussionist T.H. Subash Chandran, since the age of nine.

A 12th grade student, she also learns Carnatic music from vocalist Charumathi Ramachandran. She got the first prize in Ghatam Percussion (2015, 2016) and first prize in Ghatam accompaniment (2017) at the Cleveland Tyagaraja Aradhana festival. She is also the recepient of Yuva Pratibha Award for Excellence in Indian Classical Music (2017) from the VVSF Foundation, Chennai.

Rishabh Ranganathan was initiated into Carnatic music at the age of seven by musicologist Akella Mallikarjuna Sharma and since 2012, he has been learning the ‘Parur’ style of violin playing from Parur M.S.Ananthakrishnan. He is currently taking advanced lessons from Parur M.A.Sundareswaran. He learnt Carnatic vocal music from Gita Ramasubramanian of Mayavaram Sisters. A 10th grade student of Hinsdale Central High School, IL (USA), he is also trained in Western Classical Violin by Patrycja Glowik, IL (USA).

Rishabh has a strong musical lineage. He is the fourth generation descendent of vocalist Maruthuvakudi Rajagopalan Iyer and his great grand father Korukkai R. Ramamurthy Iyer was a harmonium vidwan and namasankeerthanam exponent. Last year, he won the Concert Competition at Cleveland Thyagaraja Festival.