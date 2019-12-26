The Hindu's top young artistes of this Margazhi season

Chennai Margazhi young artistes of the day: M. Shrikanth and K. R. Sivaramakrishna

Violinist M. Shrikanth and Kanjira artiste K. R. Sivaramakrishna are friends and they perform together at many concerts.

The Hindu celebrates the talent of youngsters this Margazhi, in a web series. In the December Music Season, a young crop of artistes will get a chance to showcase their talent online. The Hindu brings you a month-long online series of recordings by these up-and-coming artistes.

Violinist M. Shrikanth and Kanjira artiste K. R. Sivaramakrishna are friends and they perform together at many concerts. Shrikanth is currently a disciple of Akkarai Sisters, Subhalakshmi and Sornalatha.He started learning music at the age of seven and had his initial training under vidwans Lalitha and Nandini and subsequently from vidwans V.V. Srinivasa Rao and Therazhundhur Madhuram Srinivasan. He mainly trained under vidwans T. Hemamalini and Coimbatore B. Dakshnimurthy. A mechanical engineering from NIT Tiruchi, he works at a software firm in Chennai.

Shrikanth is the recipient of Lalgudi G. Jayaraman endowment award from Sri Krishna Gana Sabha has received the Best violinist prize from Parthasarathy Swami Sabha and Vani Mahal.

Kanjira artiste K. R. Sivaramakrishna initially learnt mridangam under the tutelage of Chrompet G. Suresh, who is a disciple of Kumbakonam M. Rajappa Iyer, from the age of five. He then switched instruments and took up kanjira lessons from Mr. Suresh at the insistence of Korattur N.Srinivasa Ragavan, a family friend.

Sivaramakrishna is currently pursuing advanced lessons and aesthetics from B. Shree Sundarkumar. Sivaramakrishna is an All India Radio A grade artist. Though he completed his B.Tech Information Technology and his MBA, he has taken up music as his full time profession.

Related Topics Chennai Videos Multimedia Margazhi newsletter Music
classical music
Carnatic Classical
