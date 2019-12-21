Chennai Margazhi young artiste of the day: Vidhya Raghavan

The Hindu celebrates the talent of youngsters this Margazhi, in a web series. In the December Music Season, a young crop of artistes will get a chance to showcase their talent online. The Hindu brings you a month-long online series of recordings by these up-and-coming artistes.

Carnatic vocalist Vidhya Raghavan has been performing regularly in India and abroad for over 12 years.

She was initiated into Carnatic music at the age of 6 and learnt from Rajalakshmi Ramachandran, a senior guru in Chicago. She continued her training from Sheela Venugopal under whom she also learned to play the Veena. After her introduction to the violin by Ravishankar Thiagarajan, Vidhya underwent advanced violin training in Chennai for 4 years under S.Varadarajan.

A senior disciple of Vidvan T.M. Krishna since 2004, Vidhya is an A grade artiste of the All India Radio (AIR), Chennai. In 2010, she moved from Chicago to Chennai after completing her schooling to pursue her passion for music.

She has several awards to her credit including the Smt. M.S. Subbulakshmi Fellowship Award from Shri Shanmukhananda Sangeetha Sabha. She also recieved the best female junior vocalist award for 2016 from Sri Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha and the first prize in the 'Vocal Music Girls' category at the Madras Music Academy.

Fully committed to her music, she spends her time learning, performing, and teaching. She is also actively involved with Aanmajothi's music to schools project and has been an integral member of 'Svanubhava' a cultural movement in the celebration of Indian art and the organising team behind the Urur-Olcott Kuppam Vizha.