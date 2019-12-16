Chennai Margazhi young artiste of the day: Veena Venkatramani

The Hindu celebrates the talent of youngsters this Margazhi, in a web series. In the December Music Season, a young crop of artistes will get a chance to showcase their talent online. The Hindu brings you a month-long online series of recordings by these up-and-coming artistes.

Veena artiste Veena Venkatramani has been learning Veenai since she was just nine. She began her training under A. Champakavalli of Guruguha Gana Vidyalaya in Kolkata, and is currently undergoing advanced Veena training from J.T. Jeyaraaj Krishnan and Jaysri Jeyaraaj Krishnan, who belong to the shishya-parampara of Muthuswami Dikshitar. She has completed her chartered accountancy in 2016, and secured an all-India rank in the intermediary CA exams (IPCC). She also learnt vocal from Radha Krishna in Delhi, disciple of Alathur Brothers. She is a B grade artiste from All India Radio. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna Dr. M.S. Subbulakshmi Fellowship in Music by the Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha, Mumbai for a period of three years, from 2017-2019. She has had the privilege of having performed in front of two former Presidents of India, Pratibha Patil and A. P. J Abdul Kalam. She has performed at the annual Spirit of Youth Festival at the Music Academy, Madras.