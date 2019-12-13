The Hindu's top young artistes of this Margazhi season

Chennai Margazhi young artiste of the day: Thirucherai Karthik

Thirucherai Karthik has been performing in almost all the leading sabhas in the city for over eight years now.

Thirucherai Karthik has been learning the violin under the tutelage of vidwan V.L. Kumar for the past 11 years and under the advanced guidance of gurus Palghat Ramprasad and S.Varadarajan.

It was by chance that he fell in love with the instrument. A performance by senior artists Ganesh and Kumaresh on TV had him wanting to learn to play the violin. He began learning from when he was just eight under Srinivasamurthi.

Karthik has been performing in almost all the leading sabhas in the city for over eight years now. He is ‘B’ Grade artiste from All India Radio and is the recipient of the “Sangeetha Mudhra” award from Mudhra for the Best Violinist. A final year student of ECE from Rajalakshmi Engineering College, he aims to get into music full time. Apart from music and engineering, he loves to cook and help his mother at home.

