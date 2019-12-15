Chennai Margazhi young artiste of the day: Sunil Gargyan

Carnatic vocalist Sunil R. Gargyan has been learning music since he was just three. An A Grade artist from All India Radio, he gave his first performance at the age of 5. Gurus Nagai S. Bashyam and P. B. Shrirangachari have guided him through his initial years. Presently, he is under the tutelage of P.S. Narayanaswamy.

Though he has done his B Com and MA Sanskrit, he decided to become a full-time musician when he was just in class 8 or 9 and says he is fortunate to have done that. This year he has received the Yuva Kalabharathi from Bharat Kalachar and Isai Chemmal award from Trinity Arts Festival of India. He has also been conferred the Isai Chudar by Karthik Fine Arts in their December Music Season in 2018 and ‘Best Male Vocalist’ by The Music Academy, Madras in their 92 Annual Conference & Concerts in 2018. He released his maiden audio CD titled ‘Padmanabha Prabhavam’ composition of Maharaja Swathi Thirunal’s krithis in January 2016 for winning The Hindu Sa Re Ga Ma M. S. Subbulakshmi Award in 2014.

Amidst his concert schedule, he makes time to learn the mridangam from gurus B. Ganapathiraman and B. Sivaraman. Guru P. B. Krishnamachari taught him the ropes of the instrument.