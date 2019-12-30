Chennai Margazhi young artiste of the day: Sudarshan Mohan

The Hindu celebrates the talent of youngsters this Margazhi, in a web series. In the December Music Season, a young crop of artistes will get a chance to showcase their talent online. The Hindu brings you a month-long online series of recordings by these up-and-coming artistes.

Carnatic vocalist Sudarshan Mohan has been learning music for the past 14 years. Though he took up the Western violin initially, studied he switched to Carnatic music. He had his initial training in Carnatic under Rekha Natarajan of Manhattan, and has been under the guidance of Vidwan R. Suryaprakash for the past 13 years. He has been awarded prizes from the Cleveland Thyagaraja Aradhana and Sangeeth Samraat competitions. He performs regularly around the US and in India.

Since he is particularly passionate about growing the Carnatic tradition among the Indian diaspora in the US, he founded the North Carolina Youth Classical Arts for Charity and UNC Sangeet, and led youth to organise kutcheris and festivals in the Raleigh, NC area. He collaborated with Duke Sangeet to obtain the Kenan Biddle Partnership Grant for two years for spreading Indian arts and culture in UNC and Duke campuses through concerts, lecture-demonstrations, and symposiums.

Sudarshan is currently a second-year medical student at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Virginia.