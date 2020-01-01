Chennai Margazhi young artiste of the day: Sriranjani Haran

The Hindu celebrates the talent of youngsters this Margazhi, in a web series. In the December Music Season, a young crop of artistes will get a chance to showcase their talent online. The Hindu brings you a month-long online series of recordings by these up-and-coming artistes.

New Yorker Sriranjani Haran started learning vocal Carnatic Music from the age of two from her mother Sumathy Haran, a musician who also runs a music school in New York. She continued her music education under Guru Radhika Pattabhiraman of Chennai from when she was eight. For the past few months she has been learning from Guru Sumithra Vasudev of Chennai.

She is learning Veena from her aunt Guru Meena Swaminathan of Bangalore and Violin from Guru Shankaran Chandran of Chennai.

Sriranjani has participated in many competitions held by local organisations such as Telugu Literary and Cultural Association, Saraswathy Awards etc., in the Tristate Area and Shringeri Sharada Mutt in Pennsylvania. She won the Star Singer Award conducted by New York Tamil Sangam. She has also won prizes in Sangeet Samrat competition at the national level. She has participated and sung as part of many groups in various organisations such as Shruitilaya, Mahavallabha Ganapathy Temple, Shri Shirdi Saibaba Temple in New York. She has given solo concerts in Shrutilaya a few times and also at Varasiddhi Vinayaka Temple in Bangalore. She has also won awards in her school competitions.

Sriranjani is studying in the 9th grade in Benjamin Cordozo High School in Queens in New York. In addition to academics and music, she also plays tennis.