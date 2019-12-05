Chennai Margazhi young artiste of the day: Shradha Ganesh

Shradha Ganesh is a young musician from Toronto, Canada. She has been learning Indian classical music since the age of four from her grandmother Parvathy Raman and K.N. Shashikiran. Shradha has had the opportunity to perform in various locations around the world and has won many awards in her journey thus far including awards at the Cleveland Thyagaraja Aaradhana, Carnatic Idol USA and Sangeeth Samrat USA.

Shradha is now pursuing her Bachelor of Music degree, dual majoring in Film Scoring and Electronic Production and Design at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston.