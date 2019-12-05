Music

Chennai Margazhi young artiste of the day: Shradha Ganesh

more-in

Shradha Ganesh is pursuing her Bachelor of Music degree, dual majoring in Film Scoring and Electronic Production and Design at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston. 

Shradha Ganesh is a young musician from Toronto, Canada. She has been learning Indian classical music since the age of four from her grandmother Parvathy Raman and K.N. Shashikiran. Shradha has had the opportunity to perform in various locations around the world and has won many awards in her journey thus far including awards at the Cleveland Thyagaraja Aaradhana, Carnatic Idol USA and Sangeeth Samrat USA.
Shradha is now pursuing her Bachelor of Music degree, dual majoring in Film Scoring and Electronic Production and Design at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston. 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Chennai Videos Multimedia Music
classical music
Carnatic Classical
Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Dec 5, 2019 7:37:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/music/chennai-margazhi-young-artiste-of-the-day-shradhaganesh/article30169479.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY