Chennai Margazhi young artiste of the day: Sarvesh Karthick

Multi-percussion artiste Sarvesh Karthick has had his training on the mridangam from Vidwan T.H. Subash Chandran from the age of four. Sarvesh, who plays a variety of percussion instruments, began performing professionally when he was just 12. He plays Indian instruments including Ghatam, Kanjira, Morsing, Thavil, Pakhawaj, Ghata Singari, and Western and Latin instruments such as Cajon, Congas, Bongos, Duff, Handsonic and Wavedrum.

He has created an instrument called the Dhovilangam, which is a combination of dholak, thavil and mridangam from his own mini mridangam that he played in his childhood.

He is currently pursuing B.Sc. Visual Effects in ICAT college of Design and Media, Chennai. He is the recipient of awards including the Yuva Kala Bharathi award from Bharat Kalachar, and Sakala Laya Ilavarasu from Deiva Tamizh Mandram in Royapuram. He inherits the legacy of his father Ghatam Karthick.