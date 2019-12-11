Chennai Margazhi young artiste of the day: Salman Usmani

Hindustani vocalist Salman Usmani is from lucknow. He is a vocalist in A. R. Rahman's Sufi Band and has done several shows with the famed music director, Javed Ali and Shivamani. He has learnt hindustani classical vocal from the Senia Gharana under Ustad Gulshan Bharati and is currently learning the Kirana Gharana style under Pandit Kaivalya Kumar Gaurav.

Usmani has also learnt from Jayateerth Mevundi. He also teaches Hindustani vocal to students. Apart from this, he had been a part of a band named Atharva and sing for movies. He composes folk songs and ghazals.