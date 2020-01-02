Chennai Margazhi young artiste of the day: R. Lakshmipriya

Carnatic vocalist R. Lakshmipriya belongs to a family of musicians. Her grandfather is senior kanjira vidwan K. S. Rangachary, her mother is violinist R. Hemalatha and her maternal aunts are the Mambalam Sisters.

Having started learning music at the age of five, she had her initial training from guru Akila Siva. She is now learning from her mother Hemalatha. She has been performing for the last four years and has performed several sabhas. Presently she is a B High graded artiste of All India Radio.

She has also won a concert competition conducted jointly by TAG, Music forum and Sruti Magazine and has been given the title Voice for the Future in January 2017. She has received the Kalai Ila Mani award from the Government of Tamil Nadu in recognition of her talent; the title Sangeetha Sri from Rasika Ranjana Sabha, Tiruchi in August 2019.

She is the recipient of Sree Shanmukhananda M. S. Subbulakshmi fellowship for young musicians for a period of three years commencing from 2019. She is at present pursuing her Masters in Music in the Department of Indian Music, University of Madras.

For the last one month, The Hindu has been celebrating the talents of up and coming artistes in a web series. Titled The Hindu and Margazhi, it featured artistes under the age of 30 and this included those practising the Carnatic and Hindustani styles, both vocal, and instrumental. One artiste each was featured everyday during the December Music Season that the city is famed for. This was also The Hindu’s contribution for the Creative City tag that Chennai received from UNESCO. With Wednesday, Season 1 of the web series comes to an end. The videos of artistes recorded by The Hindu are available in a common link: bit.ly/TheHinduYoungArtistes