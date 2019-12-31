Chennai Margazhi young artiste of the day: Pranavkrishna Ramasubramanian

The Hindu celebrates the talent of youngsters this Margazhi, in a web series. In the December Music Season, a young crop of artistes will get a chance to showcase their talent online. The Hindu brings you a month-long online series of recordings by these up-and-coming artistes.

Mridangam artiste Pranavkrishna Ramasubramanian is a 12th grader at Millard North High School, Omaha Nebraska. Hailing from a musically inclined family, the 17-year-old took a leaning towards his instrument when he was just three as he loved to watch his grandfather Balasubramaniam play and the rhythm he produced. His great grandmother Meenakshi Subramanian was a classical singer and used to head a bhajan mandali. He has been learning the mridangam from vidwan Erode Nagaraj. He has accompanied various artists in Omaha, across USA and in India.

Pranavkrishna was selected as IndianRaga fellow for the year 2017 after several levels of competitions. He has won first places both in accompaniment and percussion competitions in Cleveland Thyagaraja Aradhana Competition in 2016. He also won the first place in percussion at the Nadhostavam music festival, Minneapolis in 2016. His arangetram was held last year at Vidwath Samajam, Chennai when he accompanied Bharath Sundar on vocal, V. V. S. Murari on Violin and Madipakkam Murali on Ghatam. His performance was highly appreciated by mridangam maestro Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman and Chitravina Ravikiran, who were guests at the event.