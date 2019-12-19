Chennai Margazhi young artiste of the day: Poornima Krishna Emani

Child prodigy Poornima Krishna Emani plays both the flute and veena with equal ease. Hailing from a family of Hyderabad-based musicians, Veena and Chitravina exponent Emani Lalitha Krishna and Tandava Krishna (Mridangist), she started learning music (vocal and veena) from her mother. Later, she learnt to play the flute from V.Nagaraju, a renowned flute vidwan. She is a B Grade artist from AIR and a CCRT scholarship holder.

To her credit, Poornima has a Diploma in Flute and Certificate in Veena, a B.A. in Music; Post Graduation in Music and a just completed M Phil in Music from Tamil Music College, Thanjavur University. She is currently doing her Diploma in music teaching from Tamil Music College, Raja Annamalai Mandram, Chennai.

She is a recipient of prestigious Pt. Jasraj Award for the year 2012 and received the award from Pundit Jasraj himself. She has won several prizes in music competitions both for flute and veena performances including from Kalasagaram and Shanmukhananda Sabha, Mumbai.

She has also accompanied her mother on the veena in the prestigious Naadaneerajanam programme at Tirumala, which is telecast live on SVBC Channel.