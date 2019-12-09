Chennai Margazhi young artiste of the day: Pooja Tiwari

Hindustani vocalist Pooja Tiwari from Lucknow is in the city studying audio engineering at the KM Conservatory. This was after she was awarded a scholarship by A.R. Rahman after winning the show YouTube Originals Arrived. Though she began singing Bollywood songs, she was asked to learn Hindustani and began learning music under guru Vinod Prasand. Presently she learns under Ustad Yugantar Sindoor.

She also has a double Visharad from Bhatkahanday Sangeet Vidyapeeth Lucknow and Pracheen Sangeet University, Chandigarh. When she finishes her course in Chennai, she would like to do her PhD in Hindustani music, do playback singing in the movies and do audio engineering as well.