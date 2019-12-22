Chennai Margazhi young artiste of the day: Pooja Suresh and Supraja Suresh

The Hindu celebrates the talent of youngsters this Margazhi, in a web series. In the December Music Season, a young crop of artistes will get a chance to showcase their talent online. The Hindu brings you a month-long online series of recordings by these up-and-coming artistes.

Sisters Pooja Suresh and Supraja Suresh began learning music at the age of five at Brihaddhwani and later under Vidushi Sangeetha Sivakumar. They had a golden opportunity of learning from Vidushi Bombay T. R. Balamani. At present they are continuing to learn vocal Carnatic music from Vidwan P. Vasanth Kumar who is also Pooja's veena guru and Manda Sudha Rani. Supraja, the younger sibling, has completed her three years course, Advance school of music at The Music Academy, Madras. The sisters have been giving vocal performances for the past 10 years.

Pooja is the recipient of Bharat Ratna M.S.Subbulakshmi Fellowship for veena from the Shanmukananda Sangeetha Sabha, Mumbai. Both of them have gotten the Musiri Endowment Award from Krishna Gana Sabha and best junior vocalist award from Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha. Pooja writes poetry and is in the midst of a short novel. Influenced by her, Supraja too has taken to writing.