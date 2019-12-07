Chennai Margazhi young artiste of the day: Namagiripettai S. Gokulakrishnan

Namagiripettai S. Gokulakrishnan, Carnatic vocal artiste, hails from a family of musicians. His great grandfather was the late Nagaswaram vidwan Namagiripettai Krishnan. He has been learning for the past 12 years and he is under the tutelage of Nellai T. Parthasarathy presently. Gurus Kadayanallur Venkataraman and Pathur Kannan laid the foundation for his singing. He has been performing during the December season since 2013. He has received Up and Coming Carnatic Musician awards from Vani Mahal and Hamsadhwani and the Promising Carnatic Musician Award from the Rotary Club of Madras Coromandel at its Parallel Music festival this year. Apart from music, he is pursuing his CA after passing the intermediate and working in a business advisory firm.