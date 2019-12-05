Chennai Margazhi young artiste of the day: Mylai M. Karthikeyan

Nagaswaram artiste Mylai M. Karthikeyan, who hails from a family of musicians, has been performing for over 14 years now. He learnt under the tutelage of his father Mylai S. Mohanraj, and other gurus Mylai Rajendran and Vyasarpadi Kothandaraman. His grandfather Subramaniam was a Thavil Vidwan. As a rule, he learnt vocal for three years and only then his Nagaswaram lessons began. He also has a diploma in Nagaswaram from the Government Music College, Adyar. This season, he will be performing in at least five concerts, including one in The Music Academy.