Chennai Margazhi young artiste of the day: K. Parthasaarathy

K. Parthasaarathy, mridangam and nattuvaangam artiste and composer of dance programmes, hails from the great lineage of hereditary musicians of the famed Pandanallur dance and Semmbanarkoil Nagaswaram vidwan families.

He started learning mridangam under Vidwan Late Kuttalam R. Viswanatha Iyer from the age of four and is currently learning under mridangam maestro Guruvayur Dorai.

A regular performing artiste in Carnatic music and Bharatnatyam fields, he has collaborated with many of leading musicians and dancers, and travelled the globe extensively for performances.

He holds a masters in Rhythmology from the University of Madras. A passionate Yezdi biker, he also takes time from music for bike rides on long routes.