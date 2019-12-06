Music

Chennai Margazhi young artiste of the day: Jayakrishnan Unni

A disciple of Neyveli Santhanagopalan since 2005, Jayakrishnan has also been trained by S. R. Janakiraman, Ajay Nambudiri and Lalitha Bhanu.

Jayakrishnan Unni is a carnatic vocalist, who hails from a family of musical repute with his grandmother late Santha V. Unni and grand aunt late 'Sankarabharanam' Visalam, among others being accomplished performing musicians.

A disciple of Neyveli Santhanagopalan since 2005, Jayakrishnan has also been trained by S. R. Janakiraman, Ajay Nambudiri and Lalitha Bhanu. He is a regular performer in the Margazhi Season for several years. He is also a trained Vainika and a visual artist with considerable repute. He currently pursues his PhD in Semiotics at Indian Institute of Technology Madras.

