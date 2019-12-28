Chennai Margazhi young artiste of the day: Bhargavi Ranganathan

The Hindu celebrates the talent of youngsters this Margazhi, in a web series. In the December Music Season, a young crop of artistes will get a chance to showcase their talent online. The Hindu brings you a month-long online series of recordings by these up-and-coming artistes.

Carnatic Vocalist Bhargavi Ranganathan began learning music from when she was just 10. This, thanks to her showing interest in trying to pick up singing from her uncle and aunt at home. Her gurus include Bharathi of Madurai, V. Padmini of Velachery, Ranjini Hebbar and Padma Sugavanam. She has been professionally performing for five years now. She was awarded the title of Yuva Kala Bharathi from Bharathi Yuva Kendra, Madurai.

She has completed her B.A., M.A. and M.Phil in music from Queen Mary's College. She has cleared her National Eligibility Test in music conducted by the University Grants Commission by which she is eligible to pursue research as a junior research fellow or take up a job as an assistant professor in a recognised college in India. Bhargavi has been teaching music for three years now at P.S. Matric Higher Secondary School, Mylapore.