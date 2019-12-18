The Hindu's top young artistes of this Margazhi season

Chennai Margazhi young artiste of the day: Aishwarya Anand

Aishwarya Anand has completed masters in music from Madras University

Aishwarya Anand is a disciple of renowned Carnatic vocalist Gayatri Sankaran from whom she has been learning for more than 15 years. She has completed masters in music from Madras University. Aishwarya has a B.Com and MBA (HR) from Ethiraj College for Women.

She is a recipient of merit scholarship from Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram Chennai. She has received many awards and has been performing at various sabhas in the Margazhi season. She also sings for dance programmes. Her parents spotted her passion for music at a very young age and now she is a professional performer.

TRENDING TODAY