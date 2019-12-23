Chennai Margazhi young artiste of the day: Adyar G.Silambarasan

The Hindu celebrates the talent of youngsters this Margazhi, in a web series. In the December Music Season, a young crop of artistes will get a chance to showcase their talent online. The Hindu brings you a month-long online series of recordings by these up-and-coming artistes

Thavil artiste Adyar G.Silambarasan made his debut on the stage as an accompanying vidwan at the age of 15. He had the opportunity to study at the Tamil Nadu Government Music College where he got the Vathiya Kalaimani in Tavil Gold Medalist (2007-2010). He is ever indebted to his gurus Thavil Vidwan Thirukannapuram S. Jeyachandran Thavil VidwanThirunageswaram T.R. Subramaniam and Thavil Vidwan Mannargudi M.R. Vasudevan. He also did a two-year long course in Mrindangam that he passed with distinction from the same College.

Impressed with his mastery over the art, he was invited to work as a thavil teacher at the Tamil School in Minnesotac through Minnesota State Art Board, where he worked for a year.

He has performed in Chennaiyil Thiruvaiyaru with flautist Jayanth. He has also organised a new combo music section at KM college of music & technology.

His awards include the Vathya Visaratha and Vathya Kalaimani from government Music College, Kanchi Kamakodi Peeta Asthana Vidwan, Sree Sangeetha Seva Rathna and Thavil Ilaval.