Chennai Margazhi young artist of the day: Srirangam V. Venkatanagarajan

Srirangam V. Venkatanagarajan, a PhD scholar in Human Resources at the Department of Management Studies in IIT Madras, has been learning Carnatic music for the past 14 years. A student of Trichy Mrs. Ambujam Vedantham, he has been conferred several awards including the Sangeetha Mudhra award by Mudhra for the best performance in the Mudhra Kutcheri competition 2018; Best Male Vocalist award for the year 2017 by The Music Academy, Madras; Rising Star in the concert series at Shanmukhananda Sabha, Mumbai in 2017; and Best Concert in the HCL Concert Series for the year 2016 by The Music Academy, Madras. His Guru, (81), Mrs. Ambujam Vedantham, had the fortune of learning from stalwarts including Dr. S. Ramanathan and Kallidaikurichi Muthunatesa Iyer.