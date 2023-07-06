Chennai band Many Things releases its debut album that fuses jazz, rock, classical and funk music

July 06, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

There is feverish tension in the air as the tempo of the song builds from a gentle hum to a roaring crescendo. Then, unexpectedly, the tempo and melody switch and the song heads in an entirely different direction. It is quite a nifty little switch, but Chennai-based cross-genre instrumental band, Many Things, executes this transition seamlessly.

Consisting of saxophonist and composer Maarten Visser, bassist Aravind Murali, and drummer Manukrishnan, this ensemble crafts compositions that fuse genres such as jazz, rock, classical, and funk. Founded over a year ago, they are now set to release their debut album First Things First on July 6.

“I always say that Many Things’ music is best when heard live,” says Aravind Murali, referring to the improvisational nature of their performances. Each of their songs have a loose structure, guided only by a composition that they tweak each time they play. This ensures that no song is played in exactly the same way twice.

This improvisational performance style is a refreshing addition to the Chennai music scene, borrowing its spontaneity from strong jazz influences. The songs themselves are concepts aiming to capture a certain emotion, and are hence given vague, yet simple titles (Tricky Thing, Swing Thing, Joint Thing).

The band’s influences are the members’ own musical backgrounds. With Visser’s compositions incorporating Murali’s unique bass-playing style and Manukrishnan’s metal and Carnatic backgrounds, the resulting sound sits outside the labels of genre and becomes something that is uniquely their own.

Recorded in April, its debut album First Things First is inspired by this unique style of composition. Reluctant to be defined by a particular genre or label, the avant garde trio describes its music as contemporary-improvisational

Music with personality

“Our music,” says Maarten Visser, “was never meant to be recorded, just played.” As they are all experienced in their own fields, each of their musical personas comes together in synergy as they perform live.

“There were no overlays and no autotunes during recording sessions,” Maarten says. “We recorded this album together just like we would play it on stage.” Their music is not about perfection; it thrives on very human imperfections and surprises, creating an authentic listening experience.

Just as the music defies categorisation, the album art curated by digital artists Arati + Roy, follows suit. The artwork is intentionally messy, abstract, chaotic and acts as a visual metaphor for the album itself, connecting with the music.

Discussing its plans for the future, the band says its debut is just the first stop of many. It plans to undertake a pan-India tour soon, taking its music to other cities.

“We hope to reach more people with with this album,” Manukrishnan says. “It’s imperfect, it’s human, it’s messy…it’s many things!”

Many Things will be performing live on July 6, 7pm onwards, at Alliance Française de Madras, Nungambakkam, Chennai. Entry is free for all.