Chennai band Jatayu bring math, music and more to Bengaluru

ZLB23 is hosting the second edition of Magnetic Music 02 featuring Indian fusion bands regularly till June 21. As part of their line-up, Chennai-band Jatayu known for their unique blend of Carnatic and contemporary music, will be performing on June 15.

Four-man band Jatayu comprises leader and guitarist Sahib Singh, Shylu Ravindran who plays the guitars, ganjira and mridangam, bassist Kashyap Jaishankar and vocalist Manu Krishna who is also their drummer. Talking about their upcoming show in Bengaluru, Sahib elaborates on the band’s signature sound.

“As a predominantly instrumental band, we use rhythms from Carnatic literature and incorporate them into Western instruments; that is at the core of who we are. We also enjoy experimenting and improvising with the audience wherever we go, getting them involved in the performance,” says Sahib.

One would suppose an instrumental band may not have much sway in the matter, considering they do not have lyrics that audiences could sing along to, but Sahib says Jatayu has that formula down pat.

Talking about their tour to Japan last year, he says the band had a 4000-strong audience singing with them. “Basically, we use konnakol (the spoken component of metre) and ask them to repeat it with us. The call-and-response we do with the crowd is how we jam with them. They either hum with us or recite some konnakol.”

“That is something we take pride in — because we are instumental we sort of break boundaries. Music is our language of communication; it is a common language worldwide — to understand and be understood.”

Jatayu’s website says their music “blends the rich tradition of Carnatic music with the dynamic energy of funk, rock, jazz, and a hint of Indian math rock.”

Somehow the terms ‘math’ and ‘rock’s don’t compute for me, but Sahib patienty explains, “It is basically konnakol but we describe it as math rock for audiences abroad. Jatayu is all about numbers and rhythm — our logo too, is a combination of the four main arithmetic symbols. ”

For their performance at Magnetic Music, Sahib says they will be playing an acoustic set, which is a rarity for them, mainly because the venue is in an intimate setting of sorts. “We are introducing a mridangam piece for this show as well as some new stuff we have been working on. So it is going to be quite interesting apart from a unique take on some of our original music,” he says.

“The fact that we have a bit of math in our shows is intriguing and it brings in music lovers and musicians alike. I am sure the Bangalore crowd will love it,” he adds.

Jatayu will play at ZLB23 on June 15 from 8pm. For reservations send a WhatsApp message to 9632060433 (Available on WhatsApp messages only)

Musical chairs Catch the following artists at ZLB23’s Magentic Music Season 02: 18 June: The Varun Nimbolkar Collective from Pune is known for their indie fusion of the sitar and electronic beats 19 June: Mumbai-based Aaikyam is a multilingual band that performs in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and English 20 June: With the Hindustani tabla, bol, bansuri, Carnatic mridangam and khanjira along with a fusion guitar, Skin Wind & String is a unique blend of melody 21 June: Rajasthan Roots will bring in their performance of popular folk, upbeat originals and a wide repertoire of timeless Sufi 21 June: Ricky Kej’s music focuses on planet consciousness and largely involves Hindustani classical music as well as Carnatic influences All performances begin at 8pm. For reservations send a WhatsApp message to 9632060433 (Available on WhatsApp messages only)