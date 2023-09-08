Chenda meets mridangam in a rare percussion jugalbandi

September 08, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST

At first glance the two instruments don’t seem to make a perfect match — in size, shape, or sound. They are also not played the same way. But a Double Thayambaka featuring chenda and mridangam showed how deft touches and imaginative flourishes can produce magic.

Melavadya Ghosham, staged recently at Chuduvalathur near Shornur in Palakkad district, brought together two talented artistes — Panamanna Sasi on the chenda and Anantha R Krishnan on the mridangam. Apart from their skill and imagination, what made the collaboration special was that this was the first time these two instruments were involved in a full-fledged Thayambaka.

The chenda of Kerala is used in temples, percussion ensembles, Kathakali performances and folk art forms, the mridangam is the dominant drum on the Carnatic concert platform.

This confluence of sound and rhythm was enjoyed by the aesthete and the layman in equal measure. Sasi played in the traditional style without indulging in acrobatics. He said he did not compromise on Thayambaka or adjust his playing to accommodate the mridangam. The only concession he made was to cut the number of supporting drummers and cymbals who keep the beat. Anantha matched Sasi stroke for stroke.

Says Anantha, who initiated this collaboration, “This exercise is about different tempo-based progressions.”

Thayambaka on other instruments is nothing new. For instance, it is played on the mizhavu and thimila. Though what is played on the chenda can be replicated on these instruments, Anantha showed how to create variations in nada and fill the spaces in imaginative ways.

Contrasts between the two instruments are striking. While the chenda is loud and generally played in vast open spaces, the mridangam is softer and played in smaller confines. While the main chenda player is supported by more drums and heavy cymbals, mridangam is played solo. Yet a connect was established between the two instruments with similar tala patterns delineated differently.

In other words, the technique of increasing the tempo in the Carnatic system involves serially doubling it, but in Kerala it is raised gradually and steadily in a pyramidal structure. Or to quote Anantha, it is a question of matching “the geometric progression of the Kerala melam system with the arithmetic progression followed in Carnatic music”.

Though Anantha had just one rehearsal session and was not too familiar with Thayambaka, he was at home right from the start. “The balance of sound is not necessarily in the instrument but is established by the musician.”

As Sasi started the first phase of the Thayambaka known as Pathikalam in 16-beat chempada in slow tempo, Anantha translated that with finesse into a solo essay on the mridangam. Again in the Kooru segment — the core of Thayambaka where the artiste can select any tala and use his imagination to improvise — Anantha responded with a brilliant solo. Sasi opted for the 10-beat Champa (equivalent of Khanda Chapu in Carnatic). The difference being that in the Kerala system four ten-beat cycles make a talavattam.

The Idavattam section of the Thayambaka drew applause. Here the chenda artiste glides and scrapes the stick to create different sounds depending on his improvisational skills and mastery over the instrument. Anantha matched it with an array of harmonious sounds.

This is a work in progress, which has to be fine-tuned with more rehearsals and experimentations. There were moments when the chenda overshadowed the mridangam. Also, in the kooru section of Thayambaka different talas should be tried out.

If this Melavadya Ghosham becomes a trendsetter, artistes can explore more such unfamiliar spaces.