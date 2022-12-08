Charulatha Chandrasekar began her Naadhabrahmam concert on a promising note

December 08, 2022 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST

Charulatha’s veena concert stood out for her grasp of the time factor and good programming

G. Swaminathan

Charulatha Chandrasekar accompanied by G. Prem Krishnan on the mridangam and H. Sivaramakrishnan on the ghatam. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Charulatha Chandrasekar’s veena recital in Naadhabrahmam’s 21st year concert series established that musical expertise is independent of age. Having started playing the veena at a very young age, Charulatha has gained ample comprehension of the nuances of classical music and how to represent it through the veena.

Gopalakrishna Bharati’s fast moving ‘Sababathikku veru deivam’ in Abhogi, with brisk swarakalpana, was followed by a precise and sober raga essay of Sahana for Tyagaraja’s ‘E vasudha nivanti daivamu’. Here too, Charulatha embellished the kriti with swaras at ‘Dasa varada tyagaraja hrudaya.’

ADVERTISEMENT

The major part of this two-hour concert was devoted to the exposition of raga Purvikalyani.

Expressive phrases

Ample gamakas and expressive phrases formed the raga essay, adding enough appeal to the alapana. Charulatha chose Muthuswami Dikshitar’s gem ‘Meenakshi memudam’. The kriti was presented in a brisk manner, to emphasise its beauty and depth.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The mandatory niraval and swaras at ‘Madurapuri nilaye’ gave generous scope to explore Purvikalyani’s splendour, and the charm of the lyrics. The swara section here moved as a beautiful stream through several permutations and combinations, before reaching the finale.

Charulatha was backed by G. Prem Krishnan on the mridangam and H. Sivaramakrishnan on the ghatam — they played unobtrusively to suit the melody of the veena. Nevertheless, they were conspicuous in their precise tani avartanam.

The other prominent inclusions in Charulatha’s concert were ‘Sarasa samadhana’ by Tyagaraja in Kapi Narayani and ‘Karpagame kadaikkann parai’ by Papanasam Sivan in Madhyamavati.

The commendable aspects of Charulatha’s concert was her grasp of the time factor, good programming, clarity and quality.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US