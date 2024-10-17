ADVERTISEMENT

Charlie Puth, Paris Hilton share heartfelt tribute to former One Direction singer Liam Payne

Updated - October 17, 2024 12:36 pm IST

The singer’s death occurred after he reportedly fell from a hotel balcony in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires, Argentina, early this week

ANI

Singer Liam Payne, a former member of One Direction, died after falling from a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31 years old. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Liam Payne, a former member of boyband One Direction, has died after falling from a hotel balcony. He was 31 years old.

Several celebrities have expressed their grief over his demise, reported People. Charlie Puth expressed his condolences on Instagram.

Charlie Puth’s story on Instagram

Music producer Zedd, who collaborated with Payne for the song, Get Low also paid his last tribute on X, “RIP Liam... I can’t believe this is real... absolutely heartbreaking.” In another tweet, he wrote:

Paris Hilton took to her X account to send her condolences to Payne’s family and loved ones.

American singer-songwriter Ty Dolla $ign shared a photo of Payne on his Instagram Stories and wrote in the caption “ Just talked to you 2 days ago my guy. Ima miss u fr fr sucio...”

Ty Dolla $ign’s story on Instagram

American rapper and songwriter, Juicy J paid tribute on X

EL James, author of the Fifty Shades of Grey novel, paid tribute to the late singer on X

“RIP to Liam Payne,,, much too young,” rapper Flavor Flav wrote on X.

Taking to X, English broadcaster Piers Morgan wrote

“My condolences to everyone who, like me, grew up listening to 1D and who cultivated so many good moments with their music. It’s so sad that all of this :( doesn’t seem real,” Brazilian actress-singer Maisa Silva wrote on X.

Max George, lead singer of the band The Wanted, wrote on X

The singer’s death occurred after he reportedly fell from a hotel balcony in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires, Argentina, early this week. An investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding Payne’s death, as informed by local police, reported People.

