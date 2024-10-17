Charlie Puth, Paris Hilton share heartfelt tribute to former One Direction singer Liam Payne

Liam Payne, a former member of boyband One Direction, has died after falling from a hotel balcony. He was 31 years old.

Several celebrities have expressed their grief over his demise, reported People. Charlie Puth expressed his condolences on Instagram.

Music producer Zedd, who collaborated with Payne for the song, Get Low also paid his last tribute on X, “RIP Liam... I can’t believe this is real... absolutely heartbreaking.” In another tweet, he wrote:

Life is short and fragile…

You never know what people are going through.

We live in times where being rude, divisive and mean is normal; sometimes even celebrated. It doesn't have to be this way.

We should do our best to be kind, supportive and mindful. — Zedd (@Zedd) October 16, 2024

Paris Hilton took to her X account to send her condolences to Payne’s family and loved ones.

So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing😢 Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. 🙏 RIP my friend🥺 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) October 16, 2024

American singer-songwriter Ty Dolla $ign shared a photo of Payne on his Instagram Stories and wrote in the caption “ Just talked to you 2 days ago my guy. Ima miss u fr fr sucio...”

American rapper and songwriter, Juicy J paid tribute on X

R.I.P. Liam Payne wow I can't believe it prayers up for the family 🙏🏿 — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) October 16, 2024

EL James, author of the Fifty Shades of Grey novel, paid tribute to the late singer on X

I am heartbroken to hear of the tragic passing of Liam Payne. I can barely believe it. Sincere condolences to his family. 💔 https://t.co/A1Q3li6bXt — E L James 💙 (@E_L_James) October 16, 2024

“RIP to Liam Payne,,, much too young,” rapper Flavor Flav wrote on X.

Taking to X, English broadcaster Piers Morgan wrote

Good grief.. what a shocking tragedy. https://t.co/ZoL55QSRHD — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 16, 2024

“My condolences to everyone who, like me, grew up listening to 1D and who cultivated so many good moments with their music. It’s so sad that all of this :( doesn’t seem real,” Brazilian actress-singer Maisa Silva wrote on X.

Max George, lead singer of the band The Wanted, wrote on X

Devastated.



Liam was an unbelievably supportive during one of the most difficult times in my life. I will never forget that.



My thoughts are with his family, friends and fans at this horrendous time.



Rest in peace Liam



Max x pic.twitter.com/hXJD1vOW1A — Max George (@MaxGeorge) October 16, 2024

The singer’s death occurred after he reportedly fell from a hotel balcony in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires, Argentina, early this week. An investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding Payne’s death, as informed by local police, reported People.