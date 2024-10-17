GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Charlie Puth, Paris Hilton share heartfelt tribute to former One Direction singer Liam Payne

The singer’s death occurred after he reportedly fell from a hotel balcony in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires, Argentina, early this week

Published - October 17, 2024 11:46 am IST

ANI
Singer Liam Payne, a former member of One Direction, died after falling from a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31 years old.

Singer Liam Payne, a former member of One Direction, died after falling from a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31 years old. | Photo Credit: GARETH CATTERMOLE

Liam Payne, a former member of boyband One Direction, has died after falling from a hotel balcony. He was 31 years old.

Several celebrities have expressed their grief over his demise, reported People. Charlie Puth expressed his condolences on Instagram.

Charlie Puth’s story on Instagram

Charlie Puth’s story on Instagram

Music producer Zedd, who collaborated with Payne for the song, Get Low also paid his last tribute on X, “RIP Liam... I can’t believe this is real... absolutely heartbreaking.” In another tweet, he wrote:

Paris Hilton took to her X account to send her condolences to Payne’s family and loved ones.

Kamal Haasan to Salman Khan, celebrities condole demise of industrialist Ratan Tata

American singer-songwriter Ty Dolla $ign shared a photo of Payne on his Instagram Stories and wrote in the caption “ Just talked to you 2 days ago my guy. Ima miss u fr fr sucio...”

Ty Dolla $ign’s story on Instagram

Ty Dolla $ign’s story on Instagram

American rapper and songwriter, Juicy J paid tribute on X

EL James, author of the Fifty Shades of Grey novel, paid tribute to the late singer on X

“RIP to Liam Payne,,, much too young,” rapper Flavor Flav wrote on X.

Kris Kristofferson, singer-songwriter and actor, dies at 88

Taking to X, English broadcaster Piers Morgan wrote

“My condolences to everyone who, like me, grew up listening to 1D and who cultivated so many good moments with their music. It’s so sad that all of this :( doesn’t seem real,” Brazilian actress-singer Maisa Silva wrote on X.

Max George, lead singer of the band The Wanted, wrote on X

The singer’s death occurred after he reportedly fell from a hotel balcony in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires, Argentina, early this week. An investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding Payne’s death, as informed by local police, reported People.

Published - October 17, 2024 11:46 am IST

Related Topics

pop music / music / rock and roll music / music industry

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.